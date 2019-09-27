Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of SmileDirectClub, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against SmileDirectClub (Nasdaq: SDC) resulting from inaccurate statements SmileDirectClub made regarding its business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/smiledirectclub-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether SmileDirectClub issued false and misleading statements regarding its financial statements, business practices and prospects. Specifically, according to a complaints by dentists and consumers, SmileDirect Club was engaging in fraudulent and misleading marketing practices regarding the effectiveness, comparable level of dental care, and return policies of its products.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about SmileDirectClub, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/smiledirectclub-inc.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please call us. Attorney advertising.

