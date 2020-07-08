Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Wirecard AG

MILWAUKEE, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS: WCAGY; WRCDF) resulting from inaccurate statements Wirecard made regarding its internal controls, business practices, financial statements and prospects.

The investigation focuses on whether Wirecard issued false and misleading statements regarding its financial statements, business practices and prospects. Specifically, Wirecard reported €1.9 billion in cash missing. CEO Markus Braun resigned and was arrested. On June 25, 2020, Wirecard filed for insolvency and a warrant was issued for the arrest of Wirecard's former Chief Operating Officer, Jan Marsalek.

