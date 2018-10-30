INVESTOR ALERT: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Whether Goldman Sachs (GS) Violated Securities Laws

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP announces an investigation of Goldman Sachs (GS) for possible violations of securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether Goldman Sachs issued false and misleading statements regarding its role in helping raise funds through bond offerings for 1Malaysia Development Bhd, which is the subject of corruption and money-laundering investigations in at least six countries. The U.S. Department of Justice has said about $4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB, including some money that Goldman Sachs helped raise, by high-level officials of the fund and their associates from 2009 through 2014. U.S. prosecutors filed criminal charges against two former Goldman Sachs bankers earlier this month.

