INVESTOR ALERT: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Whether Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Violated Securities Laws

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP announces an investigation of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) for possible violations of securities laws.

If you lost money on your J & J investment, you are encouraged to contact us at: http://ademilaw.com/case/j-j or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost to you.

The investigation focuses on whether J & J violated securities laws by failing to tell investors that its raw talc and finished powders tested positive for asbestos, and that J & J executives knew about the problem but failed to disclose it to regulators or the public. Specifically, according to reports based on J & J's internal documents, J & J's Baby Powder and Shower to Shower talc, longtime brands, may have been linked to ovarian cancer.

If you lost money on your J & J investment and want additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/j-j.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP specializes in protecting investor rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP

Related Links

http://www.ademilaw.com

