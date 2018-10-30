INVESTOR ALERT: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Whether The Boeing Company (BA) Violated Securities Laws

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP announces an investigation of The Boeing Company (BA) for possible violations of securities laws.

If you lost money on your Boeing investment, you are encouraged to contact us at: http://ademilaw.com/case/boeing or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Boeing made false and misleading statements in the past few months about the automated stall-prevention system on the 737 Max 8 and Max 9 models, which can push an aircraft's nose down unexpectedly so that it cannot be pulled back. It appears that Boeing failed to disclosed deficiencies in the system to regulators, pilots and airline managers and that defective system might have been involved in the Lion Air crash in Indonesia last month.

