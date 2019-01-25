INVESTOR ALERT: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Whether The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Violated Securities Laws

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP announces an investigation of Kraft Heinz (Nasdaq: KHC) for possible violations of securities laws.

If you lost money on your Kraft Heinz investment, you are encouraged to contact us at: http://ademilaw.com/case/kraft-heinz or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Kraft Heinz violated securities laws by failing to tell investors that its "accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls related to its procurement function, including, but not limited to, agreements, side agreements, and changes or modifications to its agreements with its vendors" were deficient and inadequate. In addition, the investigation focuses on whether Kraft Heinz correctly accounted for the goodwill associated with U.S. Refrigerated and Canada Retail, and certain intangible assets, primarily the Kraft and Oscar Mayer trademarks.

