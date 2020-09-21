Investor Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Possible Corporate Fraud of Nikola Corporation.

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible corporate fraud claims against Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) resulting from inaccurate statements Nikola made regarding its internal controls, business practices, financial statements and prospects.

The investigation focuses on whether Nikola issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices, internal controls and prospects. Specifically, the Department of Justice and the SEC are investigating the validity of claims that Nikola has been overstating the capabilities of its test trucks and business prospects and misrepresented its proprietary technology. Following these investigations, Nikola founder Trevor Milton has resigned.

