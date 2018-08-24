Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of CBS Corporation

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CBS Corporation ("CBS" or the "Company") (NYSE : CBS ). Investors who purchased CBS securities between February 14, 2014 and July 27, 2018 (the "Class Period") may be affected. A complaint has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against CBS and certain executives on behalf of investors that acquired CBS securities during the Class Period.

According to the complaint, on July 27, 2018, media outlets reported that The New Yorker would soon publish an article detailing allegations of sexual misconduct by CBS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves ("Moonves") and other executives at the Company. The New York Times, for example, published an article entitled "Les Moonves, CBS Chief, Faces Inquiry Over Misconduct Allegations," which reported, among other things, that allegations by six women against Moonves were linked to a "broader culture of sexual harassment at CBS. . . ."

Following this news, CBS's stock price fell $3.52 per share, or over 6%, to close at $54.01 per share on July 27, 2018.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) CBS executives, including Chairman and CEO Moonves, had engaged in widespread workplace sexual harassment at CBS, (2) CBS's enforcement of its own purported policies was inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct, (3) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject CBS to heightened legal liability and impede the ability of key CBS personnel to execute the Company's business strategy, and (4) as a result, CBS's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than October 26, 2018 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

