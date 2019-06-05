Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Community Health Systems, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Community Health Systems, Inc. ("Community Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: CYH). A complaint has been filed against the Company, its CEO and Chairman of the Board, as well as certain other executives. Investors that purchased Community Health securities between February 20, 2017 and February 27, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), may be affected.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had understated its contractual allowances; (2) that the Company had understated its provision for bad debts; (3) that, as a result, the Company had overstated its net operating revenue; (4) that, as a result, the Company had understated its net loss; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 27, 2018 after the market closed, Community Health announced its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results, which included a $591 million increase in contractual allowances and bad debt provisions.

According to the complaint, on this news Community Health's shares declined by $1.06 per share, more than 17%, to close at $5.12 per share on February 28, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than July 29, 2019 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

