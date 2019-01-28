Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Ferroglobe PLC

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ferroglobe PLC ("Ferroglobe" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GSM), purportedly one of the world's largest producers of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys and manganese-based alloys. Investors who purchased Ferroglobe securities between August 21, 2018 and November 26, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), may be affected.

On November 26, 2018, after the market closed, Ferroglobe reported a net loss of $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared to a net profit of $66 million in the prior quarter. During the November 27, 2018 conference call to discuss the Company's financial results, Ferroglobe's CEO stated that "[t]he most significant driver of the Q3 results was reduced pricing."

Following this news, Ferroglobe's common stock price fell $2.97 per share, more than 62%, to close at $1.80 per share on November 27, 2018.

A complaint has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Ferroglobe and certain executives on behalf of investors in Ferroglobe securities. The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose (1) that there was excess supply of the Company's products, (2) that demand for the Company's products was declining, (3) that as a result, the pricing of the Company's products would be materially impacted, and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and /or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than March 24, 2019 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this Notice, the action, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(800) 290-1952

(212) 687-1980

Fax: (212) 687-7714

E-mail: dhall@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

350 Sansome Street, Suite 400

San Francisco, California 94104

(415) 772-4700b

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

