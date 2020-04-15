Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Intelsat S.A.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Intelsat ("Intelsat" or the "Company") (NYSE: I). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Intelsat shares contemporaneously with Defendants' unlawful trades from November 5, 2019 through November 18, 2019 (the "Class Period").

On November 5, 2019, Intelsat's CEO, Stephen Spengler, reportedly met with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to discuss the private sale of certain wavebands controlled by Intelsat for future "5G" use (the "C-Band") and that the FCC opposed Intelsat's then-existing proposal, instead favoring a public auction rather than private sale of the C-Band.

According to the action, on November 6, 2019 the Defendants, including BC Partners and Silver Lake that have long had significant control over the Company, sold a block of 10 million Intelsat shares at $24.60 per share, or $246 million in total.

Then on November 18, 2019, the FCC announced that it would publicly auction the C-Band that Intelsat had been hoping to sell privately.

Following this news, Intelsat's share price fell $5.38 per share, or over 40%, to close at $8.03 per share on November 18, 2019.

According to the action, Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by selling Intelsat shares while in possession of material non-public information, including that the FCC opposed Intelsat's proposal and instead favored a public auction of the C-Band.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than June 8, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions.

Donald R. Hall

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

E-mail: [email protected]

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4704

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

