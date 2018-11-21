Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Marriott International, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating Marriott International, Inc. ("Marriott" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MAR) concerning potential securities law violations. Investors who purchased Marriott securities may be affected.

On September 23, 2016, Marriott announced that it had completed the acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc. ("Starwood").

On November 30, 2018, before the market opened, Marriott issued a press release disclosing that hackers had compromised the personal information of up to 500 million people in the Starwood hotels guest database, including names, birth dates and passport numbers. Marriott says that on September 8, 2018 it was alerted by an internal security tool regarding an attempt to access the Starwood database. However, the Company also admits in its press release that there has been unauthorized access to the Starwood network since 2014.

On November 30, 2018, Marriott common stock dropped by over $8 per share, or nearly 7%, when the market opened.

If you are an investor in Marriott and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

