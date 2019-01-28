Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Wirecard

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating Wirecard AG ("Wirecard" or the "Company") (OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF), an online payment processing company based in Europe, concerning potential securities law violations. Investors who purchased Wirecard securities may be affected.

On January 30, 2019, The Financial Times reported that a senior executive at Wirecard was suspected of using forged contracts in connection with several suspicious transactions. The article refers to an internal presentation that described potentially fraudulent money flows at Wirecard relating to transactions ordered by Edo Kurniawan, who is responsible for the payment group's accounting in the Asia-Pacific region. Following this news, Wirecard's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) fell by 9% on January 30, 2019.

On February 1, 2018, The Financial Times reported that an external law firm commissioned by Wirecard found evidence indicating "serious offenses of forgery and/or falsification of accounts." Following this news, Wirecard's ADRs and other securities fell sharply in midday trading.

If you are an investor in Wirecard and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this Notice, the action, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(800) 290-1952

(212) 687-1980

Fax: (212) 687-7714

E-mail: jcampisi@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

350 Sansome Street, Suite 400

San Francisco, California 94104

(415) 772-4700

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

Related Links

http://www.kaplanfox.com

