Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Alleged Money Laundering At Global Banks, Including HSBC Holdings PLC

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of HSBC Holdings PLC. ("HSBC" or the "Company") (NYSE: HSBC).

On Sunday, September 20, 2020, BuzzFeed News reported that "secret U.S. government documents reveal that…HSBC and other big banks have defied money laundering crackdowns by moving staggering sums of illicit cash for shadowy characters and criminal networks that have spread chaos and undermined democracy around the world." Further according to BuzzFeed News, the records show that five global banks, including HSBC, "kept profiting from powerful and dangerous players even after U.S. authorities fined these financial institutions for earlier failures to stem flows of dirty money."

Among other things, despite signing a deferred prosecution deal with prosecutors in 2012, the records obtained by BuzzFeed News show that during the five-year probationary period, "HSBC continued to move money for questionable characters, including suspected Russian money launderers and a Ponzi scheme under investigation in multiple countries."

On September 21, 2020, the first trading day following the news, HSBC's shares fell by $1.09 per share, about 5.5%, to close at $18.64 per share on heavy trading volume.

If you purchased HSBC shares and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions.

