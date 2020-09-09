Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates American Electric Power Company For Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of American Electric Power Company ("AEP" or the "Company") (NYSE: AEP). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased publicly traded AEP securities between November 2, 2016 and July 24, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On July 25, 2020, the Columbus Dispatch published an article entitled "Columbus utility giant AEP funded dark money spending in HB 6 campaign." The article alleged, among other things, that AEP "contributed $350,000 toward the campaigns now at the center of a racketeering and bribery case that ensnared House Speaker Larry Householder."

Following this news, the Company's stock price fell from a closing price of $88.05 per share on July 24, 2020 to a closing price of $83.26 per share on July 27, 2020, a drop of $4.79 per share, or 5.44%.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than October 19, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling 646-315-9003.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions.

