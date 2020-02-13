INVESTOR ALERT: KAPLAN FOX INVESTIGATES BED BATH & BEYOND

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. ("Bed Bath & Beyond" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BBBY). Investors who purchased Bed Bath & Beyond securities may be affected.

On January 8, 2020, after the market closed, the Company reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 ended November 30, 2019. CEO Mark Tritton stated "[o]ur performance in the third quarter was unsatisfactory" and the Company withdrew its fiscal 2019 financial guidance.

Following this news, Bed Bath & Beyond's shares fell by $3.20 per share, more than 19%, to close at $13.45 per share on January 9, 2020.

Then, on February 11, 2020, after the market closed, the Company issued a press release providing an update on fourth quarter financial performance. Bed Bath & Beyond reported preliminary, unaudited financial performance data for the first two months of the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter (December 2019 and January 2020), including "a 5.4% decline in comparable sales driven primarily by store traffic declines combined with inventory management issues, and increased promotional activity and markdowns."

Following this news, Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell by $3.06 per share, more than 20%, to close at $11.79 per share on February 12, 2020.

If you purchased Bed Bath & Beyond shares and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

