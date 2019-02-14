Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Bristow Group Inc. (BRS)

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS).

On February 11, 2019, after the close of trading, Bristow Group announced that it filed a Form 12b-25 notification of late filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission and released preliminary results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2018.

The Company's press release stated, in part, that "[m]anagement has concluded that the Company did not have adequate monitoring control processes in place related to non-financial covenants within certain of its secured financing and lease agreements, and this control deficiency identified represents a "material weakness" in internal controls over financial reporting. Accordingly, the Company's internal control over financial reporting was ineffective at March 31, 2018 and the reporting periods thereafter. As such, both management's assessment and the report of KPMG on internal control over financial reporting as of March 31, 2018 should no longer be relied upon. In addition, because of the material weakness described above, in February 2019, the Company's management has determined that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective at a reasonable assurance level as of March 31, 2018 and the reporting periods thereafter."

"The Company is evaluating whether this material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting resulted in a misstatement in the Company's financial statements included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 and the impact on the financial statements of the Company as of December 31, 2018, including disclosures. The Company is specifically evaluating whether certain debt balances should be reclassified from long-term to short-term in those financial statements, whether related waivers can be obtained from lenders, if necessary, and the resulting impact on the assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern."

On February 12, 2019, Bristow Group shares declined from a closing price on February 11, 2019 of $3.06 per share to close at $1.84 per share, a decline of $1.22 per share or approximately 40% on very heavy volume.

If you are an investor in Bristow Group and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this Notice, the action, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(800) 290-1952

(212) 687-1980

Fax: (212) 687-7714

E-mail: jcampisi@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

350 Sansome Street, Suite 400

San Francisco, California 94104

(415) 772-4700

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

Related Links

http://www.kaplanfox.com

