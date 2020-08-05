Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Brookdale Senior Living Inc. For Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. ("Brookdale" or the "Company") (NYSE: BKD). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Brookdale securities between August 10, 2016 and April 29, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Brookdale made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Brookdale's financial performance was sustained by the Company's purposeful understaffing of its senior living communities.

On April 30, 2020, Nashville Business Journal reported that a proposed class-action lawsuit had been filed against Brookdale, which accused the Company of, among other things, purposeful "chronically insufficient staffing" at its facilities to meet financial benchmarks since at least April 24, 2016. According to the lawsuit, Brookdale misled residents and their families when it promised to provide basic care and daily living services. The lawsuit asks for damages and Brookdale to "stop the unlawful and fraudulent practices."

On this news, Brookdale's stock price fell $0.56 per share, or 15.22%, over two trading sessions, closing at $3.12 per share on May 1, 2020.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than August 24, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling 646-315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

