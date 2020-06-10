Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Carnival Corporation For Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Carnival Corporation ("Carnival" or the "Company"). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired Carnival common stock (NYSE: CCL) or American Depository Shares (NYSE: CUK) between September 26, 2019 and April 30, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, was first reported in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.

On May 1, 2020, following many outbreaks on Carnival ships, the U.S. House of Representatives opened an investigation into Carnival's handling of COVID-19 and requested records based on concerns that Carnival was "ignoring the public health threat posed by coronavirus to potential future passengers and crew," and that "officials at Carnival were aware of the threats to some of its ships and did not take appropriate actions, which may have led to greater infections and the spread of the disease."

On this news, the price of Carnival's common stock declined by $1.97 per share, or 12.4% to close at $13.93 per share on May 1, 2020. Similarly, the price of Carnival's ADSs declined by $1.49 per ADS, or 10.7%, following this news.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court July 27, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling 646-315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

E-mail: [email protected]

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4704

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

Related Links

http://www.kaplanfox.com

