Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Cheetah Mobile, Inc. For Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cheetah Mobile, Inc. ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMCM). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Cheetah Mobile securities between March 25, 2019 and February 20, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On February 21, 2020, the Company disclosed that its Google Play Store, Google AdMob, and Google AdManager accounts were disabled on February 20, 2020 "because some of the Company's apps had not been compliant with Google policies, resulting in certain invalid traffic."

Following this news, Cheetah Mobile's stock price fell $0.61 per share, about 17%,

to close at $2.99 per share on February 21, 2020.

The Complaint alleges, among other things, that throughout the Class Period, Cheetah Mobile and the other defendants failed to disclose to investors that certain of Cheetah Mobile's apps were not compliant with the terms of its agreements with Google, and, as a result, there was a reasonable likelihood that Google would terminate its advertising contracts with the Company.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than August 25, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling 646-315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

