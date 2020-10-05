Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Fluidigm For Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fluidigm Corporation ("Fluidigm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLDM). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Fluidigm securities between February 7, 2019 and November 5, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On August 2, 2019, Fluidigm reported second quarter 2019 financial results. According to the complaint, the Company reported revenue of $28.2 million, well below analysts' expectations of $32 million. The Company also gave revenue guidance for the third quarter of 2019 of $27 million to $30 million.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $4.10 per share, or 34%, to close at $8.05 per share on August 2, 2019.

Then, on November 5, 2019, after the market closed, Fluidigm reported its third quarter 2019 financial results, including revenue of only $26.5 million, which was below its prior revenue guidance and reflected a revenue decline of 8.5% year-over-year primarily to weakness in its mass cytometry instrument sales.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.60 per share, or 51%, to close at $2.51

per share on November 6, 2019.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than November 20, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling 646-315-9003.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

