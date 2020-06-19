Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Fraud At Wirecard AG

NEW YORK, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wirecard AG ("Wirecard" or the "Company") (OTC: WCAGY).

On June 18, 2020, Wirecard announced the postponement of its 2019 annual statements. Reportedly, Auditor EY was unable to confirm the existence of 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in cash that has gone missing and Chief Executive Markus Braun issued a statement that "it cannot be ruled out" that Wirecard is the victim of "fraud of considerable proportions."

Following this news, Wirecard's shares declined by $32.80 per share, over 64%, to close at $18.20 per share.

On June 19, 2020, as the search for the missing billions continued, the Company announced the resignation of Chief Executive Braun and Wirecard's shares continued to decline in midday trading.

