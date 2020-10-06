Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates FuelCell Energy, Inc. For Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. ("FuelCell Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FCEL), a manufacturer of fuel cell power plants for electric power generation.

In 2017, FuelCell Energy reportedly won three significant contract awards from PSEG Long Island worth up to $800 million in future revenue potential over the life of the contracts.

On October 2, 2020, FuelCell Energy closed a secondary public offering of stock by selling about 50 million shares of common stock at $2.10 per share.

Then, on October 5, 2020, Night Market Research published a short report alleging that FuelCell Energy "appears to have lost two of its largest generation contract awards valued at approximately $636mn of future revenue and equivalent to ~100% of its current operating portfolio." According to the report, two of the three PSEG Long Island contracts were cancelled earlier this year.

Following this news, FuelCell Energy's shares fell 6.44% to close at $1.89 per share on October 5, 2020.

If you purchased FuelCell Energy common stock or other securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling 646-315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

