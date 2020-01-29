INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates Grand Canyon Education, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. ("Grand Canyon", "GCE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LOPE). Investors who purchased Grand Canyon securities may be affected.

On January 28, 2020, the investment analyst Citron Research issued a report on Grand Canyon entitled, "GCE, the Educational Enron." The report alleges that Grand Canyon may be violating the securities laws by using a "captive, non-reporting subsidiary to hide its liabilities" and through "fraudulent accounting . . . is artificially inflating its earnings, margins, and stock multiple."

Following this news, Grand Canyon's shares fell $7.43 per share, over 8%, on heaving trading volume to close at $84.07 per share on January 28, 2020.

If you purchased Grand Canyon securities, and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

