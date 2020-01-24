Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Harsco Corporation

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Harsco Corporation ("Harsco or the "Company") (NYSE: HSC). Investors who purchased Harsco common stock may be affected.

On January 23, 2020, after the market closed, Harsco announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 that significantly missed its prior guidance. The Company currently expects fourth quarter adjusted operating income to be approximately $31 million compared with the Company's previous guidance for the quarter of between $53 million and $58 million. The variance was driven by results in Harsco's Environmental and Rail segments, including "customer shipment delays [in the Rail segment] that pushed deliveries beyond year-end and operational challenges following the consolidation of Rail's North American manufacturing into a single facility in South Carolina."

Following this news, Harsco's shares fell by $3.44, over 17%, in midday trading on January 24, 2020.

If you purchased Harsco securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

