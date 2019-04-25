Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Interface, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Interface, Inc. ("Interface or "Company") (NASDAQ: TILE). Investors who purchased Interface securities may be affected.

On April 24, 2019, after the market closed, Interface announced that the Company received a letter in November 2017 from the Securities & Exchange Commission (the "SEC") requesting that the Company voluntarily provide information and documents in connection with an investigation into the Company's historical quarterly earnings per share calculations and rounding practices during the period 2014-2017. The Company also announced that its Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer was placed on paid administrative leave from the Company after it was learned that in 2018, in the process of collecting materials from 2015, 2016 and 2017 for production to the SEC, he added certain notes to those materials that were then produced to the SEC.

Following this news, Interface shares fell by more than 13% in midday trading on April 25, 2019.

If you purchased Interface shares, and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

