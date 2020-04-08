Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates iQIYI, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of iQIYI, Inc. ("iQIYI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IQ). Investors who purchased iQIYI securities, including iQIYI American Depositary Shares (ADSs), may be affected.

On April 7, 2020, Wolfpack Research published a report accusing Chinese streaming platform iQIYI of fraud. Among other things the Wolfpack Research report states that iQIYI "massively [inflated] its user numbers and revenue while at the same time hiding the fraud from auditors and investors by overpaying for content, acquisitions and other assets." Further, Wolfpack Research reportedly states "iQIYI is nearing its 10-year anniversary and it has never been profitable and its losses are accelerating."

Following this news, iQIYI shares fell by over 5% in midday trading on April 8, 2020.

If you purchased iQIYI shares and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

