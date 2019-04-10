Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates KushCo Holdings, Inc. (KSHB)

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTC: KSHB).

On April 9, 2019, after the close of trading, KushCo issued a press release that announced the Company's decision to restate prior period financial statements for fiscal years 2017 and 2018 for non-cash items related to acquisitions of CMP Wellness, Summit Innovations and Hybrid Creative. The Company's release stated, in part, the following:

"The Company expects the corrected misstatements to have the following impact on its restated annual consolidated financial statements:

Increase net loss from $10.2 million to $24.3 million during its fiscal year ended August 31,2018 ;

to during its fiscal year ended ; Increase net income from $0.1 million to $1.7 million during its fiscal year ended August 31,2017 ;

to during its fiscal year ended ; No impact on its net revenue or gross profit for any of the restated fiscal periods; and

No impact on its cash flows from operations for any of the restated fiscal periods."

"Management has concluded that the Company's internal control over financial reporting and its disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of the end of the respective restatement periods. The Company will amend its disclosures pertaining to the evaluation of such internal controls and procedures, as appropriate, in connection with the amended 10-K and 10-Q filings. In February 2019, the Company engaged a national accounting advisory firm to assist with the design and implementation of its internal controls over financial reporting based on the criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission."

On April 10, 2019, at the start of trading, KushCo shares declined approximately 7% on heavier than usual volume.

If you purchased KushCo securities, and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

