Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Nano-X Imaging For Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. ("Nano-X" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NNOX). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased the publicly traded securities of Nano-X between August 21, 2020 and September 15, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

According to the complaint, Nano-X's securities began trading on the NASDAQ on August 21, 2020.

On September 15, 2020, Citron Research ("Citron") published a report entitled "Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) A Complete Farce on the Market." The Citron report described a series of red flags surrounding Nano-X, with Citron ultimately concluding that "this $3 billion company is nothing more than a science project with a simple rendering, minimal R&D, fake customers, no FDA approval, and fraudulent claims that are beyond the realm of possibility." Nano-X subsequently issued a press release stating, among other things, that "[Nano-X] believes that the allegations in the report are completely without merit."

Following the publication of the Citron report, Nano-X's stock fell $11.21 per share, or nearly 23%, to close at $38.00 per share on September 15, 2020.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than November 16, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling 646-315-9003.

