Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Nobilis Health Corp. (HLTH)

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased Nobilis Health Corp. ("Nobilis") (NYSE American: HLTH) securities between May 8, 2018 and November 15, 2018 (the "Class Period"). A complaint has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas against Nobilis, the Company's CEO, and its former and current CFOs on behalf of investors of Nobilis securities during the Class Period.

According to the complaint, Nobilis purports to own and to manage specialty surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and multispecialty clinics. The complaint further alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's accounts receivable was overstated; (2) that, as a result, the Company's revenue was overstated; (3) that, as a result of the required adjustments, the Company's quarterly report would not be timely filed; (4) that, as a result, the Company would not be in compliance with NYSE listing requirements; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The complaint further alleges that on August 2, 2018, the Company reported that its revenue for the second quarter 2018 was reduced due, in part, to a $2.4 million adjustment to its accounts receivable. On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.20 per share, more than 17%, to close at $0.95 per share on August 2, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On November 9, 2018, the Company reported that it is "re-evaluating the Net Realizable Value on its Accounts Receivable and intends to make a significant adjustment to the carrying value of accounts receivable, primarily on out of network claims greater than 365 days old." The Company filed for additional time to file its 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2018 while the Company and the auditor completed their review of the financial statements. On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.18 per share, more than 25%, to close at $0.52 per share on November 12, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than February 12, 2019 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

