Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates OPKO Health, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors of OPKO Health, Inc. ("OPKO" or the "Company") (Nasdaq : OPK ).

On September 7, 2018, shares of OPKO were down 18% as of 3:34 p.m. EDT after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged 10 individuals, along with 10 entities associated with these individuals, with fraud. Both OPKO and its CEO, Phillip Frost, were named in the charges. The SEC alleged that the individuals and entities manipulated the share prices of three companies in "highly profitable 'pump-and-dump' schemes." The three companies reportedly are Biozone Pharmaceuticals (now called Cocrystal), MGT Capital Investments Inc., and MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Also on September 7, 2018, it was reported that the Nasdaq Stock Market®(NDAQ) announced that trading was halted in OPKO at 14:34:38 Eastern Time for "additional information requested" from the Company at a last sale price of $4.58 per share. Reportedly, trading will remain halted until OPKO has fully satisfied Nasdaq's request for additional information.

On September 11, 2018, OPKO issued a statement concerning the SEC action that stated, in part, that "the lawsuit does not contain any allegations about OPKO's financial practices, financial statements or business practices, and OPKO is confident that once a proper investigation is completed and the facts of the case have been fully disclosed, the matter will be resolved favorably for the company. OPKO is working expeditiously to respond to Nasdaq's request for information, but it cannot currently estimate when trading will resume."

If you are an investor in OPKO and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions.

