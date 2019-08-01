Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Pluralsight, Inc. - PS

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Pluralsight, Inc. ("Pluralsight" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PS).

According to Company's filings with the SEC, on July 26, 2019, the Company's Co-founder, CEO and Chairman, Skonnard Aaron, sold 84,594 shares at approximately $30.47 per share, or approximately 50% of his holdings, for proceeds of over $2.5 million. In addition, between July 1, 2019 and July 22, 2019, the Company's Chief Experience Officer, Nate Walkingshaw, sold 37,283 shares, or approximately 16% of his shares, at prices between $29.73 and $31.15 per share for proceeds of approximately $1.1 million.

On July 31, 2019, after the close of trading, the Company disclosed its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Among other things, the Company disclosed GAAP net loss per share of $0.30, and third quarter guidance in the range of $79.5 to $80 million.

According to MarketWatch, both metrics were below analysts' expectations. According to TheStreet.com, Pluralsight "[m]anagement says the miss was due to poor sales execution and the slow onboarding of new sales representatives at the Silicon Slopes, Utah, online publisher of training videos for software developers and IT administrators." Reportedly, SunTrust analyst Terry Tillman cut his price target to $27 from $41 and stated in a note to clients that "We are surprised by the magnitude of the billings weakness and we expect the stock to be a show-me story until investors gain confidence in billings re-acceleration."

On August 1, 2019, Pluralsight shares declined $12.13 per share or approximately 40%, on heavy trading volume, to close at $18.56 per share.

If you purchased Pluralsight shares, and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about your rights or interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(800) 290-1952

(212) 687-1980

Fax: (212) 687-7714

E-mail: jcampisi@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

350 Sansome Street, Suite 400

San Francisco, California 94104

(415) 772-4700

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

Related Links

http://www.kaplanfox.com

