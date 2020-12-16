Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud At FireEye, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FireEye, Inc. ("FireEye" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FEYE).

On December 8, 2020, after the market closed, cybersecurity company FireEye disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the SEC that the Company was attacked by a highly sophisticated cyber threat actor and that it was investigating the incident in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other key partners.

Following this news, FireEye's shares fell $2.03 per share, more than 13%, to close at $13.49 per share on December 9, 2020.

Subsequently, on December 13-14, 2020, in a blog and a Form 8-K filing with the SEC, FireEye provided an update that the compromise was "delivered through updates to a widely-used IT infrastructure management software – the Orion network monitoring product from SolarWinds" and that FireEye "ha[d] been in close coordination with SolarWinds, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other key partners." Further, FireEye said that based on its analysis, "we have now identified multiple organizations where we see indications of compromise dating back to the Spring of 2020."

If you purchased or otherwise acquired FireEye securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(212) 329-8571

E-mail: [email protected]

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4704

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

Related Links

http://www.kaplanfox.com

