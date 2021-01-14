Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud At Triterras, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Triterras, Inc. ("Triterras" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TRIT; TRITW). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Triterras securities between August 20, 2020 and December 16, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Triterras operates Kratos, an online commodity trading platform for commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders. The Company was formed by a merger that closed in November 2020.

According to the complaint, the Company's August 28, 2020 registration statement represented that for the year ended February 29, 2020, substantially all of the users of Triterras' Kratos platform were referred by Rhodium, a commodity trading business controlled by Triterras' Chief Executive Officer.

On December 17, 2020, Triterras disclosed that Rhodium had informed Triterras that day that Rhodium was seeking a moratorium to shield itself from creditor actions while it prepares a scheme of arrangement to restructure its debts and continue as a going concern.

Following this news, Triterras shares fell $4.11 per share, over 31%, to close at $9.09 per share on December 17, 2020.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than February 19, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

E-mail: [email protected]

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4704

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: [email protected]

