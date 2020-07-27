Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud At Vaxart, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vaxart, Inc. ("Vaxart" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VXRT).

On June 26, 2020, Vaxart issued a press release announcing that the Company had been selected for Operation Warp Speed, the federal initiative to quickly develop drugs to combat Covid-19. Reportedly, following this news a hedge fund that partly controlled the company walked away with more than $200 million in instant profits.

However, according to an article published by the New York Times on July 25, 2020, "Vaxart's vaccine candidate was included in a trial on primates that a federal agency was organizing in conjunction with Operation Warp Speed[,]" but "Vaxart is not among the companies selected to receive significant financial support from Warp Speed to produce hundreds of millions of vaccine doses."

Following this news, Vaxart's shares fell more than 22% in midday trading on July 27, 2020, the first trading day following the news.

If you purchased Vaxart shares and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

