Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud Penumbra, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Penumbra, Inc ("Penumbra" or the "Company") (NYSE: PEN).

On Nov. 9, 2020, Quintessential Capital Management ("QCM") published a report entitled "Penumbra and its 'Killer Catheter.'" QCM stated, among other things that "Penumbra's flagship 'Jet 7' device is linked to 18 recorded deaths, 39 injuries" and that "this might be only the 'tip of the iceberg. . . .'"

On November 9, 2020, Penumbra's shares fell $8.76 per share, about 3.5%, to close at $242.46 per share.

On December 8, 2020, QCM published another report accusing Penumbra of having engaged in a multi-year scheme to fraudulently produce a substantial portion of scientific literature using a fake character to support its product marketing to healthcare providers.

On December 8, 2020, Penumbra's shares fell $19.95 per share, about 8.9%, to close at $204.07 per share.

Then, on December 15, 2020, after the market closed, Penumbra announced it is voluntarily recalling all configurations of its JET 7 Xtra Flex device "because the catheter may become susceptible to distal tip damage during use" and "[d]istal tip damage in conjunction with pressurization or contrast injection may result in potential vessel damage, and subsequent patient injury or death."

Following this news, Penumbra's shares fell $13.84 per share, about 7.3%, to close at $174.98 per share on December 16, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Penumbra securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

