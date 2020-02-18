Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. ("Spirit " or the "Company") (NYSE: SPR). A class action securities lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Spirit securities between October 31, 2019 and January 29, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On January 30, 2020, Spirit issued a press release disclosing that "[i]n December 2019, Spirit received information through its established compliance processes that led Spirit to commence a review of its accounting process compliance." As a result of the review, which is ongoing, "Spirit determined that it did not comply with its established accounting processes related to certain potential contingent liabilities that were received by Spirit after the end of third quarter 2019." The Company also disclosed that its Chief Financial Officer, and its Controller and Principal Accounting Officer, had "tendered their resignations."

Following this news, the Company's shares fell $2.56 per share, or approximately 4%, to close at $65.08 per share on January 30, 2020.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than April 10, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

