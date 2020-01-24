Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates The Boeing Company

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty claims against the board of directors of The Boeing Company ("Boeing" or the "Company") (NYSE: BA).

In December 2019, Boeing announced leadership changes, stating that "Dennis A. Muilenburg has resigned from his positions as Chief Executive Officer and Board director effective immediately," and that the "Board of Directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the Company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders." On January 10, 2020, the New York Times reported that "Dennis A. Muilenburg, who was ousted as Boeing's chief executive last month as the company contended with the biggest crisis in its history, will depart with more than $60 million . . . ."

On January 21, 2020, according to Marketwatch, Boeing said that its grounded 737 Max jets likely won't be approved to return to service until mid-2020. Marketwatch further reported that the 737 Max jets have been grounded since March 2019 after two deadly crashes less than five months apart, and the Company has been mired in criticism for the way it handled the plane's certification and further missteps in the recertification. Earlier this month, a trove of emails surfaced against Boeing, including a recent trove of internal emails showing Boeing workers mocking the 737 Max's design and bragging about fooling federal regulators. Boeing shares have lost 16% in the past 12 months.

If you currently own Boeing shares, and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

