Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Two Energy Harbor Power Plants Previously Owned By FirstEnergy

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FirstEnergy Corp. ("FirstEnergy" or the "Company") (NYSE: FE) and its former subsidiary Energy Harbor Corp. ("Energy Harbor) (OTC: ENGH) . Investors who purchased FirstEnergy or Energy Harbor securities may be affected.

On July 21, 2020, Bloomberg News reported that Federal officials plan to announce charges related to a $60 million bribery case linked to Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and the bailout of two Energy Harbor nuclear power plants. Reportedly, the investigation is related to Ohio's passage of a law last year that bailed out the two nuclear power plants. House Speaker Householder and four others have been arrested.

Following this news, FirstEnergy and Energy Harbor shares fell significantly during market trading. On July 21, 2020, First Energy shares fell by $7.01 per share, about 17%, to close at $34.25 per share and Energy Harbor shares fell by $7.35 per share, about 21%, to close at $28 per share.

If you purchased FirstEnergy or Energy Harbor securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

