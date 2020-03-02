Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates VMware, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of VMware, Inc. ("VMware" or the "Company") (NYSE: VMW). Investors who purchased VMware securities may be affected.

On February 27, 2020, VMware disclosed an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") into the Company's backlog of unfilled orders. VMware said that in December 2019 the SEC requested a series of documents and information related to its backlog and associated accounting and disclosures.

Following this news, VMware's common stock fell $15.11 per share, over 11%, to close at $120.52 per share on February 28, 2020.

If you purchased VMware shares and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling 800-290-1952.

