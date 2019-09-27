Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH)

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. ("Waitr" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WTRH), a Lake Charles, Louisiana-based operator of an online food ordering and delivery platform.

On August 8, 2019, Waitr reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019. Waitr reported quarterly revenue of $51.3 million, significantly short of the consensus estimate of $53.76 million, and lowered its fiscal year 2019 revenue guidance to a range of $210 to $220 million. In addition, Waitr announced the resignation of Christopher Meaux as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

On this news, Waitr's stock price fell $1.87 per share, or 49.73%, to close at $1.89 on August 9, 2019.

On August 9, 2019, Benchmark issued a research report titled "Waitr Minute . . . What Just Happened? PT $8" that stated, in part, the following: "Under the heading of "you can't make this stuff up," Waitr Holdings (WTRH:Buy, PT from $18 to $8) missed 2Q revenues, guided annual revenues down by 15% due to a combination of competitive pressures and distractions from the Bite Squad integration and replaced Founder and CEO Chris Meaux with the former head of Homer Logistics Adam Price, who went from being hired as Chief Logistic Officer in February to COO in June to now CEO."

