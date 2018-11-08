Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Yelp Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Yelp Inc. ("Yelp" or the "Company") (NYSE: YELP).

On May 10, 2018, the Company disclosed in its Q1 2018 Shareholder Letter that by the end of the first quarter of 2018, the Company "had migrated the majority of our salesforce to selling" "non term contracts." The Company represented that it was transitioning "away from offering fixed-term contracts in favor of more flexible, open-ended contracts"

On November 8, 2018, after the close of trading, Yelp disclosed its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The Company's CEO Jeremy Stoppelman disclosed that "[w]hile the shift to non-term advertising has opened our sales funnel, it has also made our results more sensitive to short-term operational issues. We have begun to address a number of the issues that impacted our third quarter results; however, we expect them to affect our fourth quarter results as well, as reflected in our Business Outlook."

On November 9, 2018, at the opening of trading, Yelp shares declined as much as $14 per share or over 32%.

If you are an investor in Yelp and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

