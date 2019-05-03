INVESTOR ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Announced Buyout

NEW YORK, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW) ("Advanced Disposal Services") regarding the sale of Advanced Disposal Services to Waste Management, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Advanced Disposal Services stockholders will receive $33.15 for each Advanced Disposal Services share they own.

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: APU) ("AmeriGas") regarding the sale of AmeriGas to UGI Corporation ("UGI"), where AmeriGas shareholders will receive one of the following forms of merger consideration: (i) 0.6378 shares of UGI common stock; (ii) $7.63 in cash and 0.500 UGI Shares; or (iii) $35.325 in cash for each AmeriGas share they own.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) ("Anadarko Petroleum") regarding the sale of Anadarko Petroleum to the Chevron Corporation ("Chevron"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Anadarko Petroleum stockholders will receive $16.25 in cash, and 0.3869 of a share of common stock of Chevron, plus cash in lieu of any fractional Chevron shares that otherwise would have been issued for each Anadarko Petroleum share they own.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: PETX) ("Aratana Therapeutics") regarding the sale of Aratana Therapeutics to Elanco Athens Inc. ("Elanco"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Aratana Therapeutics stockholders will receive 0.1481 shares of Elanco common stock plus one contingent value right ("CVR") representing the right to receive $0.25 in cash if a specified milestone is achieved, as set forth in the CVR Agreement, for each Aratana Therapeutics share they own.

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: EFII) ("EFI") regarding the sale of EFI to East Private Holdings II, LLC, an affiliate of Siris Capital Group. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, EFI stockholders will receive right to receive $37.00 in cash for each EFI share they own.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI) ("Gardner Denver") regarding the company's merger with Ingersoll-Rand PLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Ingersoll Rand shareholders are to own 50.1% of the combined company, with existing stockholders of Gardner Denver owning 49.9% of the combined company.

