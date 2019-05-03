INVESTOR ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Announced Merger

NEW YORK, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BRSS) ("Global Brass and Copper") regarding the sale of Global Brass and Copper to Wieland Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Global Brass and Copper stockholders will receive $44.00 for each Global Brass and Copper share they own.

HomeFed Corporation (OTC: HOFD) ("HomeFed") regarding the sale of HomeFed to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, HomeFed shareholders will receive 2.0 shares of Jefferies common stock for every share of HomeFed common stock they own.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ GS: MLNX) ("Mellanox") regarding the sale of Mellanox to NVIDIA Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Mellanox stockholders will receive $125.00 for each Mellanox share they own.

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS) ("Smart & Final") regarding the sale of Smart & Final to investment funds managed by Apollo Global Management ("Apollo"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Smart & Final stockholders will receive $6.50 for each Smart & Final share they own.

The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ GS: KEYW) ("KeyW") regarding the sale of KeyW to Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, KeyW stockholders will receive $11.25 in cash for each KeyW share they own.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) ("WellCare") regarding the company's merger with Centene Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, WellCare shareholders have the right to receive (i) 3.38 shares of Centene common stock and (ii) $120.00 in cash for each WellCare share they own.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017 - 2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 and 2018 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

