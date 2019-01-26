INVESTOR ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Recently Announced Acquisition

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Entegra Financial Corp. (ENFC) regarding its sale to SmartFinancial, Inc. for 1.215 shares in SmartFinancial for each share of Entegra. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/entegra-financial-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Kinderhook Bank Corp. (NUBK) regarding its sale to Community Bank System, Inc. for $62 per share. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/kinderhook-bank-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

First Data Corporation (FDC) regarding its sale to Fiserv, Inc. for 0.303 shares of Fiserv for each share of First Data. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/first-data-corporation. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) for its sale to Chemical Financial Corporation for 0.5081 shares in Chemical for each TCF Financial share. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/tcf-financial-corporation. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

UQM Technologies, Inc. (UQM) for its sale to Danfoss Power Solutions for $1.71 per share. Click here for more information: https://https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/uqm-technologies-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Versum Materials, Inc. (VSM) for its sale to Entegris, Inc. for 1.120 shares of Entegris for each share of Versum. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/versum-materials-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Reliance Bancshares Inc. (RLBS) regarding its merger with Simmons First National Corporation. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/reliance-bancshares-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017 and 2018, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 and 2018 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock of listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

