INVESTOR ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Launches Legal Inquiry Regarding the Following Mergers

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Entegra Financial Corp. ( ENFC ) ("Entegra") related to the sale of the company to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, each share of Entegra common stock will be converted into the right to receive $30.18 in cash. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/entegra-financial-corp-0 . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

( ) ("Entegra") related to the sale of the company to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, each share of Entegra common stock will be converted into the right to receive in cash. . Ascent Capital Group, Inc. ( ASCMA ) ("Ascent") related to the sale of the company to Monitronics International, Inc. ("Monitronics"). Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Ascent shareholders will receive approximately 5.82% of the total shares of Monitronics common stock. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/ascent-capital-group-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

( ) ("Ascent") related to the sale of the company to Monitronics International, Inc. ("Monitronics"). Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Ascent shareholders will receive approximately 5.82% of the total shares of Monitronics common stock. International Speedway Corporation ( ISCA ) ("Speedway") related to the sale of the company to NASCAR Holdings, Inc. ("NASCAR"). Under the proposed transaction, Speedway shareholders will receive $45.00 in cash for each share of Speedway common stock they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/international-speedway-corporation. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

( ) ("Speedway") related to the sale of the company to NASCAR Holdings, Inc. ("NASCAR"). Under the proposed transaction, Speedway shareholders will receive in cash for each share of Speedway common stock they own. Isramco, Inc. ("Isramco") (ISRL) related to the sale of the company to Naphtha Israel Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Naphtha Holding Ltd., Israel Oil Company, Ltd., and Naphtha US Oil, Inc. (together "Naphtha Group"). Under the proposed agreement, Isramco shareholders will receive $121.40 per share for each share of Isramco common stock they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/isramco-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

("Isramco") related to the sale of the company to Naphtha Israel Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Naphtha Holding Ltd., Israel Oil Company, Ltd., and Naphtha US Oil, Inc. (together "Naphtha Group"). Under the proposed agreement, Isramco shareholders will receive per share for each share of Isramco common stock they own. Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) ("Total System") related to the sale of the company to Global Payments, Inc. ("Global Payments"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Total System shareholders will receive 0.8101 shares of Global Payments shares for each share of Total System common stock they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/total-system-services-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017 - 2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 and 2018 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2019 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

Related Links

http://www.monteverdelaw.com

