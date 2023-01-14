INVESTOR DEADLINE: Southwest Airlines Co. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - LUV

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) publicly traded securities between June 13, 2020 and December 31, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until March 13, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Southwest Airlines class action lawsuit. Captioned Teroganesian v. Southwest Airlines Co., No. 23-cv-00115 (S.D. Tex.), the Southwest Airlines class action lawsuit charges Southwest Airlines and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Southwest Airlines is a major U.S.-based airline carrier.

The Southwest Airlines class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Southwest Airlines continuously downplayed or ignored the serious issues with the technology it used to schedule flights and crews, and how it stood to be affected worse than other airlines in the event of inclement weather; and (ii) Southwest Airlines did not discuss how its unique point-to-point service and aggressive flight schedule could leave it prone to greater cancellations in the event of inclement weather.

During the 2022 winter season, storms disrupted the holiday travel season. As a result, Southwest Airlines cancelled thousands of flights, accounting for the vast majority of domestic flight cancellations. Thereafter, on December 26 and December 27, 2022, several news outlets published various articles detailing Southwest Airlines' operational meltdown. For example, Business Insider published an article entitled "US Department of Transportation says it plans to look into Southwest Airlines following the airline's 'unacceptable' holiday flight cancellations." On this news, Southwest Airlines' stock price dropped more than 12%.

Then, on December 31, 2022, The New York Times published an article entitled "The Shameful Open Secret Behind Southwest's Failure," which discussed how it was an "open secret" within Southwest Airlines that it needed to modernize its scheduling systems. On this news, Southwest Airlines' stock price declined, further damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired publicly traded Southwest Airlines securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Southwest Airlines class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Southwest Airlines class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Southwest Airlines class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Southwest Airlines class action lawsuit.

