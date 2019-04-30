Investor Group Issues Statement Responding To Personal Attacks From Trustees Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

DALLAS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftVest, L.P., Horizon Kinetics LLC and ART-FGT Family Partners, which collectively beneficially own over 25% of the outstanding shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE: TPL), issued the following statement in response to various materials released by TPL in the last two days:

"We are deeply disappointed at the new lows that the incumbent Trustees have sunk in the past 48 hours, as they have escalated the callous personal attacks against Eric Oliver, his business record, and even his family in order to intimidate him from continuing to run for election as Trustee of TPL. We are simply not going to dignify such unprofessional and unethical conduct with additional commentary. We hope the incumbent Trustees, management, and self-avowed governance expert General Cook realize the harm they are causing TPL and its shareholders."

Important Information

