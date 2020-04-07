InvestorCOM Launches Compliance Platform for Regulation Best Interest

Reg BI compliance pushed forward in spite of COVID-19 challenges: Intuitive, modular solution allows broker-dealers to monitor product shelf, compare reasonable product alternatives, and deliver compliance and client documents digitally

TORONTO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - InvestorCOM, the leading provider of regulatory compliance software and communications solutions for the financial services industry, today announced the availability of a powerful compliance platform for Regulation Best Interest (Reg BI).

Reg BI establishes a 'best interest' standard for broker-dealer firms to establish processes and solutions to ensure compliance when making investment recommendations for their clients. The SEC deadline for compliance is set at June 30, 2020. Broker-dealers can meet this new standard with confidence by leveraging InvestorCOM's Reg BI compliance platform.

"For more than 20 years, InvestorCOM has been providing regulatory compliance pain relief for global wealth managers," said David Reeve, CEO of InvestorCOM. "Our solution is well suited to satisfying the principles set out by US regulators and features a highly intuitive and simple interface that broker-dealers will instantly appreciate."

InvestorCOM's intuitive platform supports the key categories of disclosure and record-keeping, advisor and process oversight, and investment product selection and monitoring. The solution is comprised of three components:

ShelfMonitor™ - Monitor your shelf of investment products with alerts on product changes

PeerCompare™ - Review reasonable product alternatives and generate disclosure documents

ComplianceExpress™ - Deliver all compliance and client documents – including Form CRS – digitally and securely.

InvestorCOM's quick start deployment gets firms up and running quickly reducing friction and internal effort to get "Reg BI Ready".

About InvestorCOM Inc.

InvestorCOM is a leading provider of regulatory compliance software and outsourcing solutions to the wealth management industry. Our intuitive and innovative suite of RegTech solutions enable effective communications and disclosure in an increasingly regulated environment. For more information, visit www.InvestorCOM.com, email [email protected] or call 1-800-361-9494.

