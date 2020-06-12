investor.com Releases its 2020 Top Charitable Financial Advisor Firms in the Nation List

ROYAL OAK, Mich., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world and business as we know it has drastically changed in the last few months. Navigating these unchartered waters has been difficult for financial advisory firms and the customers and organizations they serve, particularly in the nonprofit space.

However, recognizing that many firms have gone above and beyond to help charitable organizations year after year, investor.com, a consumer advocacy website, has released its first-ever 2020 Top Charitable Financial Advisor Firms in the Nation List.

investor.com investor.com Top Firms Serving Charitable Organizations

"Our mission at investor.com is to be a trusted resource for Americans researching and comparing financial advisors," said Jessica Hoelscher, director of data and research at investor.com. "investor.com has a strong focus on consumer advocacy and because of this, we feel it is important to highlight and recognize firms that are committed to helping charitable organizations. Oftentimes, these acts of service are not brought to the forefront, and we are taking this opportunity to recognize these firms for going above and beyond for charitable organizations."

The 108 honorees were not nominated, and the selection process was not "pay-to-play"; in fact, the firms had no idea they were even in the running for the honor. To make the selections, investor.com's research team analyzed data from more than 7,000 Registered Investment Advisors and applied the following qualifiers:

The firm must be Trusted by investor.com according to the Trust Algorithm.

The firm must have a clean disciplinary history.

The firm must have at least 10% or greater of its total client base and 10% of its total AUM with charitable organizations.

The honor of being named to this list is not lost on the firms that have dedicated themselves to supporting the work of nonprofits, such as Harpswell Capital Advisors in New Gloucester, ME.

"Harpswell is dedicated to serving nonprofits and is pleased investor.com understands the importance of our commitment," said Harpswell Capital Advisors Managing Partner Jack Moore. "We appreciate being acknowledged by investor.com for our dedication to charitable institutions, foundations and not-for-profits."

For the full list of winners, visit https://investor.com/charitable-organizations.

ABOUT INVESTOR.COM

The first unbiased website to enable Americans' single search access to any financial advisor or federally registered advisory firm in the country, investor.com was launched in 2018 to serve Americans as a trusted resource for researching and comparing financial advisors.

investor.com is wholly owned by Reink Media Group, a privately held company founded in 2009. For more information, visit investor.com/about.

Media Contact:

Amanda Holdsworth

734.351.6448

[email protected]

SOURCE investor.com